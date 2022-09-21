BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina state trooper shot a woman reportedly involved in an armed kidnapping on Tuesday after she shot at him from the bed of a pickup truck on Interstate 40 in Burke County, authorities said.

The incident closed I-40 eastbound for several hours.

It began at about 6:45 a.m. when the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers alerted to several hit-and-run crashes between McDowell and Burke counties. One report said there had been an ‘armed kidnapping’ on I-40 East and that a woman with a gun was in the back of someone’s truck on the interstate.

Sgt. Aaron Johnson responded and found the truck on the shoulder of the interstate with the armed woman in its bed. According to NCSHP, the woman fired at Johnson, who then shot her. Troopers are still working to identify the woman.

Once the crime scene was secured, NCSHP said aid was given to the woman and she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Johnson, a 19-year veteran, was not hurt during the shooting and was placed on administrative leave.