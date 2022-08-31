CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina authorities released a photo Wednesday that shows a vehicle that is possibly linked to an Aug. 12 hit-and-run that killed a 2-year-old boy in Concord.

(Photo courtesy of the NC State Highway Patrol)

The photo released by the North Carolina Highway Patrol shows a white, mid-sized sedan, possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla, with significant damage to the hood.

Troopers said the incident happened about 11 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest when the 2-year-old boy ran into the eastbound lane and was hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle is accused of fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-786-2197.