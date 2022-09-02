WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release.

Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. He had worked for Utilities since November 2017.

His coworker, a passenger in the truck, survived the crash.

The crash happened on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive outside of Winston-Salem city limits.

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded and told city officials about the crash at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cutrell was a member of the on-call crew and was responding to a call to repair a sewer pipe, according to Courtney Driver said, the utilities director.

“Speaking personally and for everyone in Utilities, I was greatly saddened to hear of Russell’s death,” Driver said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, his son…who also works in our Utilities Field Operations division and the rest of his family. Russell was dedicated to his job and to serving the community. Like many of our personnel who respond at all hours when there is a water or sewer emergency, he was an unsung hero.”

The city’s safety and risk management officials are investigating the crash, which is standard procedure with any incident involving city vehicles.

The North Carolina Division of Occupational Safety and Health has been told about the crash.