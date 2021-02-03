North Carolina woman accused of hitting man with SUV twice, abandoning 3 children in vehicle while chasing victim

HIGH POINT, N.C. (FOX8) — A woman is in custody after allegedly hitting a man with an SUV twice and leaving three children alone in an abandoned vehicle while she chased the victim, according to High Point police.

At about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of an assault in the area of Hamilton Street and Fred Alexander Place.

A witness told officers that a woman was driving an SUV the wrong direction down North Hamilton Street, which is one way, following a man who was walking.

The suspect was later identified as Mia S. Davis, 22, of High Point.

Police say Davis nearly hit the man with her vehicle intentionally.

The man turned down Fred Alexander Place in an attempt to get away from the woman, but she continued to follow him.

The woman allegedly hit the man with her vehicle while verbally assaulting him.

When the man tried to step into the doorway of a nearby building, officers say Davis drove off the road and hit him again.

The man then broke one of the vehicle’s windows and assaulted her in an attempt to stop Davis from assaulting him. He then ran down the 200 block of Steele Street.

Davis, in the vehicle, continued to pursue the man until she couldn’t drive any further.

She got out and chased the man on foot.

She left a 1-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old alone in the abandoned vehicle, police say.

At the scene, police spoke with Davis and a man near North Centennial Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officers tried to arrest Davis. The suspect allegedly resisted arrest before she was taken into custody.

Police then found the vehicle with the three children inside.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Davis has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, three counts of child abuse and resisting a police officer.