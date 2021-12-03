North Carolina woman accused of sexual abusing 2-year-old, jailed on $1.3M bond, sheriff’s office says

WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina woman was charged with sexually abusing a 2-year-old child, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified about the crime by medical staff at Wake Medical Center after a child was brought to the hospital for treatment.

“Following an examination, medical staff determined that child’s injuries were due to sexual trauma,” a release from the sheriff’s office said.

During an interview, Kristin Massey, 25, admitted to some of the allegations.

She was charged with statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, and two counts of negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

Massey was jailed on a $1.3 million bond.

The 2-year-old and other children at the residence were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

