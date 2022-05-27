FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was arrested on Thursday and accused of threatening to shoot up a school bus, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

A student riding a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was on the phone with a family member, when, while on speakerphone, the family member made threats to shoot up the bus and have other family members shoot up the bus as well, according to authorities.

The bus driver immediately told school administrators and law enforcement, and deputies responded to the bus and to the school.

The bus made it safely to the school and deputies say they determined the threat was not credible.

Lasheika Marie Ziglar, 29, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with one count of felony false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Ziglar was given a $10,000 secured bond.