North Carolina woman accused of trying to poison family

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A woman accused of trying to poison her husband and stepson was caught on video spiking a drink with paint thinner and cleaning products, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Susan McNair, 72, was arrested by Wilmington police on Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of contaminating food or drink with a controlled substance, news outlets reported.

During her court appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors said McNair’s 85-year-old husband and 43-year-old stepson began noticing their drinks tasted odd and made them sick, so they set up a hidden security camera.

According to prosecutors and a statement from police, the video recorded on July 28 captured McNair putting carpet cleaner, paint thinner, and disinfectant into a glass of sweet tea.