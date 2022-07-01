HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested after police rescued a dog that was trapped inside a vehicle that was about 123 degrees, according to a magistrate’s order from Davidson County.

Christi Michell Stivers Ranson, 40, of High Point, was charged with abandonment of an animal, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana up to a half ounce.

According to the report, the dog was in the vehicle for about 90 minutes.

The outside temperature was about 79 degrees, which meant the inside temperature of the vehicle about 123, according to authorities. The dog was found tied to the center console and was “choking.”

She received a $25,000 secured bond. The dog is reportedly “doing well.”