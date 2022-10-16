ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on a felony cocaine charge last week after a broken headlight led to a car being pulled over by deputies in Halifax County, officials said.

Candice Davis, 31, of Roanoke Rapids, was charged with felony possession of cocaine.

The incident took place on the morning of Oct. 8 in the area of Thelma Road and Roberson Boat Landing Road near Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy saw a car with a headlight out and pulled the car over in the Speedway parking lot on West 10th Street, the news release said.

The deputy discovered that the woman in the passenger seat was wanted on charges of injury to personal property in Northampton County, officials said.

When the deputy arrested her, officials discovered “that she possessed cocaine folded up inside of a dollar bill in her clothing,” the news release said.

She was released on a $1,000 bond.