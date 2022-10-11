DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman celebrated a huge milestone on Monday — her 110th birthday.

Catherine Ferrell welcomed her birthday surrounded by all of her family and friends.

She was born in 1912 in Warsaw, North Carolina. In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced the Great Depression, the civil cights movement and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

She credits her faith as the secret to living a long life.

“Treat people like you want to be treated. That’s all I know,” Ferrell said. “If they don’t treat you like that, respect them and keep on moving. Don’t get mad and fall out. Just keep on moving and doing what you’ve been taught to do.”

Catherine Ferrell, a Durham woman, is all smiles on her 110th birthday. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Catherine Ferrell welcomed her birthday surrounded by all of her family and friends. (KiYana Watts)

Ferrell also received birthday wishes from President Joe Biden and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.