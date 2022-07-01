FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested and is facing numerous charges after leading police on a chase and crashing, leading to two children being injured.

According to documents, 38-year-old Melissa Sue Jones, of Traphill, led Winston-Salem police on a chase, crashing in eastern Yadkin County. The chase began on Peace Haven Road and ended at about 10:15 a.m. on Old Stage Road in Yadkin County when the car ran off the road.

Warrants state that needles and other drug paraphernalia were found in the car with Jones. There were also two children under the age of 16, who were injured.

According to records, Jones is charged with the following:

Two counts of misdemeanor child abuse

One count of felony child abuse

Serious injury by vehicle

Possession of paraphernalia

Driving while impaired

Speeding to elude arrest

Reckless driving

Driving on the wrong side of the highway

Driving with a suspended or revoked license

Improper registration

She was booked into Forsyth County Jail with a $900,000 bond.