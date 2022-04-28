FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman had her charges upgraded to first-degree murder after the man she intentionally struck with her car died, police said.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Khaleeta Gethers, 28, deliberately struck Jarod Perry, 20, on Sunday in the 3500 block of Boone Trail.

Perry was transported on Sunday to a Fayetteville hospital and Gethers was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, as well as felony hit and run.

However, all those charges were dismissed and upgraded, police confirmed, once Perry succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Gethers has been processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center where she is being held under no bond.