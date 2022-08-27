WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Wilmington is facing charges after hitting a police officer and a horse with her vehicle while she was driving, police said.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday while Wilmington police were walking along South Front Street and a vehicle tried to pass them. Police said an officer and the department’s 19-year-old horse, Elton, were hit from behind by the vehicle.

The officer was not hurt, but the horse suffered an injury to one of its left legs.

Alexis Williamson, 24, had been charged with driving while impaired, improper passing and failure to reduce speed, police said. She had a 0.19% blood-alcohol level, according to police.

Elton the police horse. Photo from Wilmington police

She was being held Saturday at the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $3,000 unsecured bond

“We are thankful that the human officer was not injured, and we are praying for a quick recovery for our hard-working horse, Elton,” Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams. “We are ensuring he receives the best medical care, and at the latest check, Elton is able to put weight on his injured leg. This incredible Percheron has been with us for 16 years, and we are grateful for his continued service.”