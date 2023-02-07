SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January.

Harnett County sheriff’s investigators said 39-year-old Angel Marie Frink provided an 18-year-old Overhills High School student with narcotics that led to his death.

At 6:07 p.m. on Jan. 20, Harnett County 911 Center received a call from an address on Old Salem Drive about a deceased high school student. Evidence found at the scene revealed John Robert Ohlsson died of an overdose, the sheriff’s office said.

Frink was arrested and charged Friday with death by distribution, trafficking in opium or heroin and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Frink’s home and seized various illegal narcotics, the sheriff’s office said. These narcotics were tested by the SBI and found to contain fentanyl.

Frink was placed in the Harnett County Jail under a $201,000 secured bond.