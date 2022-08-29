ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 16, detectives were contacted by the North Carolina Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County.

According to the sheriff’s office, NCDSS found reason to believe that 39-year-old Shontryail Tinikal Russell, of Burlington, received benefits from North Carolina for food stamps that she was not entitled to receive.

ACSO investigators said they discovered that Russell had received benefits totaling more than $15,500 by fraudulently claiming that her daughter was living with her, when in fact, the daughter lived with her biological father.

Russell has been charged with felony food stamp fraud and felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

Russell and was given a $10,000 secured bond.