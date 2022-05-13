SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – An Azteca Market employee died after being involved in a machinery accident last week, the Selma Fire Department confirms.

Virginia Lopez, 44, was found with half her body trapped in a machine described as a bread mixer.

In addition to the fire department, Selma police and Johnston County EMS responded to the scene and “basically took the machine apart in order to get the woman out” in what “took a little over an hour,” the Selma Fire Department said.

Lopez was flown to Duke University Hospital on a helicopter, but did not survive.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Lopez’s family.