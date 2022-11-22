ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — 911 calls are revealing what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman Sunday night.

The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road.

Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, of Durham, died at the scene, troopers said.

According to troopers, the driver responsible was impaired at the time and had a pending DWI in the county.

State troopers are now working to charge a 40-year-old man with second-degree murder.

“We were driving through Mebane and saw someone driving the wrong way in traffic,” a 911 caller said. “It was a head-on collision. One car burst into flames immediately.”

It happened in the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at 10:26 p.m.

People pulled over to help the drivers. Unfortunately, Witherspoon, who was driving a Honda Civic, did not survive the impact of the head-on crash.

Troopers have not said how long the wrong-way driver was going the wrong way before the crash occurred.

They have taken out warrants to charge the driver, but none have been filed at this time.