STUART, Va. (WNCN/AP) – A call about an intruder at a state park in Virginia led to a police pursuit spanning more than 80 miles that left an elderly man dead and a North Carolina woman facing vehicular homicide and other charges.

Rangers at Staunton River State Park found Christine Barnette, 41, of Cary, North Carolina, in an unrented cabin on Friday and requested help from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. By the time deputies arrived, a vehicle pursuit began that spanned several counties, WDBJ reported.

Authorities said Barnette was contained at one point while still in Halifax County. That was before she “rammed two deputy vehicles” and was able to evade them in the South Boston area.

Authorities said the pursuit continued west through Pittsylvania and Henry counties, crossing through Martinsville, reaching speeds up to 100 mph.

The chase came to an end three counties west of the state park in Patrick County, where Barnette crossed the median into the eastbound lanes of Route 58, causing a head-on collision.

Photo courtesy Charles Roark/Star News

The other car involved in the crash was driven by Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, of Mount Airy, North Carolina. He was reported dead at the scene, and Barnette was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Virginia State Police said.

Barnette now faces the following charges:

breaking and entering

reckless driving

defrauding an innkeeper

felony eluding police

trespassing

vehicular homicide

The Associated Press contributed to this report.