KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges.

Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder.

At about 11 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a report of shots fired at the 800 block of Dixon Street. Officers found several shell casings and discovered that a home and vehicle had been shot at by someone.

They soon determined the shooting was the result of a previous argument between several people. After the argument, police said Davis returned to the area and fired the gun at the home.

If anyone has information about this incident or any other incidents, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.