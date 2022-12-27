STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 26-year-old woman was found dead two days after her car flipped over a bridge railing and landed in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called at about 3:10 p.m. on Christmas Eve to investigate a crash on Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass. A 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight had been traveling north on Garden Valley Road when it crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road and hit a bridge railing before flipping over and becoming submerged in the river.

The driver, Sequoia Chamon Cotton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators said they think the crash had happened on Dec. 22. Excessive speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

No additional details were released.