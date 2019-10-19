North Carolina woman is one of the biggest winners in Price is Right history

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – We’ve all probably dreamed of being on the Price is Right at some point.

But a Wayne County woman has now appeared on the show twice.

“When I first got hired as a flight attendant, that was the first day I said I’m going to LA to be on the Price is Right,” said Paula Bowen.

She made her first appearance on the Price is Right in 1988, but never made it past the bidding portion of the show.

Thursday afternoon, during her second appearance, she was just getting started when she won a trip to Monte Carlo.

“I’ve been to Monte Carlo and I know it’s the most expensive country in the world, and people were bidding $3,000, and $5,000,” said Bowen. “They all thought I was crazy but I won!”

More than 30 years after her first appearance on the hit game show, Bowen finally got to play “Let ’em Roll”- and she won $100,000.

“I was willing to stop at $10,500 whatever,” said Bowen. “That was a lot of money right there, and Drew was like go ahead!”

Winning was the easy part for Bowen, but the hardest part hiding the secret from everyone but her husband.

“We definitely wanted to know what was going on, but she couldn’t tell us,” said daughter Ava Bowen.

“It really built up,” said Emma Bowen.

Paula lost the “Showcase Showdown.”

“I’m glad she finally got on after three times going there,” said Emma Bowen.

Now she’s one of the biggest winners in Price is Right history after walking away with close to $113,000.

“The check they said would be cut after the airing,” said Paula Bowen.

“I know she’ll put it to good use,” said Ava Bowen.

“I’ll be looking for the mailbox everyday,” said Paula Bowen.

Paula says she plans on donating a portion of her winnings to her church.

She’s now banned from going back on the show for 10 years, but her daughters say they’ll be more than happy to go in her place.