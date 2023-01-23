RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in North Carolina are looking for a woman who has been missing since her car ran out of gas last week.

Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen on Jan. 18 in the area of Westlake Drive near Boggs Drive in Mount Airy, according to a police news release. Authorities have released two photos of Hawks.

The AWARE Foundation, which helps find missing people, said Sunday night that the group is also helping to spread the word about her disappearance.

Rebecca Tackett Hawks. Photo courtesy: Mount Airy Police.

At the time she disappeared, Hawks was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She has brown hair, and brown eyes, is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 110 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Airy police at 336-786-3535.