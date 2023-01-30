WARREN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Paula Harris, of Warrenton, said she looks forward to paying off her mortgage after winning $150,000 from a $5 scratch-off, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release.

“I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now, I can pay off my house.”

Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, said she told her children the good news right after she won.

“They couldn’t believe it either,” she said.

Harris bought her Cashword Multiplier ticket from the Speedway on West 3rd Street in Ayden.

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $106,876.

In addition to paying off her mortgage, Harris said she would use the winnings to help her kids.