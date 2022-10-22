WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman was sentenced Friday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for her role in a 2018 kidnapping conspiracy that involved holding three adults and a toddler in a hotel room for several hours.

Merianda Gray pled guilty to the charge in April 2021, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina. Gray was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release and to pay $2,000 in restitution.

In December 2018, Gray and two co-defendants, Yomere Juan Busbee and James Calvin McEachern Jr., held the victims captive because Busbee, a pimp and a drug dealer, said he was missing several hundreds of dollars. He accused the victims of taking the money.



Several of the victims were physically assaulted, sexually assaulted and shocked with a taser, the release said. One of the victims was eventually able to get a message to a family member who called the authorities.

Busbee and McEachern fled after learning that law enforcement was on the way. Three of the victims were able to escape. Fayetteville police were able to rescue the final victim from the room without incident.

McEachern previously pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and is awaiting sentencing.

Busbee was found guilty after a three-day trial in September of five counts: conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, including of a minor, conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute heroin and crack, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is pending.