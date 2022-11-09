FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Autopsy and toxicology reports returned after police shot a woman Fayetteville woman to death in July are shedding new light on the case.

Jada Johnson, 22, was shot 17 times by law enforcement on July 1, according to an autopsy report released on Tuesday that labeled her death as a homicide.

One bullet entered the right side of her head, injuring her “scalp, brain and skull,” the report said. Another bullet also exited the right side of her head, causing a depression and skull fracture.

The autopsy also revealed that Johnson was hit once in the right forearm; once in the right arm and shoulder area; twice in the right hip and torso area; and 11 other times in the torso area.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on July 1 at her grandfather’s home on Colgate Drive in Fayetteville after officers went there to investigate a report of a break-in.

Rick Iwanski, her grandfather, said Johson suffered from mental illness and was convinced that her boyfriend was trying to get inside and kill her. He said he explained the situation to officers, but things escalated.

“She thought they [the boyfriend] was here to kill her and they [the police] end[ed] up murdering her right in front of us,” Iwanski said.

Iwanski said Johnson’s boyfriend was abusive and that she was trying to end the relationship.

After the shooting, Officer Zacharius Borom and Sgt. Timothy Rugg were put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police previously said that Johnson pulled a gun and threatened to commit suicide.

A search warrant filed by the State Bureau of Investigation revealed that Rugg tried to disarm Johnson when she went to drink water with her gun under her arm.

Police previously told CBS 17 that there was some type of struggle that followed, but Iwanski said that wasn’t the case.

“There was no wrestling,” he said. “No struggle. There was nothing like that.”

The warrant state that Borom fired his gun and killed Johnson after she broke free from Rugg and tried to grab her gun.

CBS 17 knew Johnson suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sept. 12 after obtaining her death certificate, but was not aware of the details released in Tuesday’s autopsy. Her death certificate only read “multiple gunshot wounds of head and torso.”

Johnson’s toxicology released on Tuesday showed that she was Johnson under the influence of 0.32 mg/L of methamphetamine and in the possession of unknown pills that were found in a plastic bag on her person.