North Carolina woman who yelled slurs killed after being struck by fire truck

An Asheville woman who went viral after being caught on video screaming racial slurs at a group in downtown was struck and killed by a fire truck on July 4th, officials say.

Rachel Ruit, 41, was near 800 Patton Ave. on Monday when she was struck by an Asheville Fire Department vehicle. Ruit was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died on Tuesday.

The incident is under investigation.

Ruit recently appeared in a video that went viral online. She was captured screaming profane language at a group of peaceful protesters in downtown Asheville. Ruit was arrested by Asheville police and faced multiple charges including disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Asheville police say they have had multiple issues with Ruit involving hateful acts and verbal harassment in the downtown area.