North Carolina woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. — Stephanie Adams, of Nebo, tried her luck on a single Power 10s scratch-off ticket and walked away the winner of a $1 million top prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Adams and her husband stopped at the Ingles Markets on West Henderson Street in Marion to do some shopping and decided to buy a few scratch-offs.

“My husband likes to buy tickets out of the kiosk and I said, ‘Buy me one!’” recalled Adams.

She picked one $10 ticket and it turned out to be the lucky one.

“We were just getting ready to leave,” Adams recalled. “And he said, ‘Let’s scratch our tickets.’ So, we did and, ‘Wow!’ I showed it to my husband like, ‘Does this look right?’ And he said, ‘I think I’m gonna have a heart attack!’”

Adams claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. Adams chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“We’ve got some people to help out, given the current situation,” said Adams of her plans for her prize money. “Just kind of take a breath and see what we can do to help ourselves and help others, too. That’s what it’s all about.”

Power 10s launched in July with four top prizes of $1 million. Two top prizes remain to be won.