MONROE, N.C. (WGHP) — Susan Underwood, of Monroe, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Underwood bought her winning Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe.

When Underwood arrived to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $426,069.