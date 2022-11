MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deborah Pietrucha, of Mount Holly, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $310,492 jackpot prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Pietrucha bought her winning ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $220,481.