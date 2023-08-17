GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman says she is lucky to be alive after a tree split her mobile home in half during a story on Tuesday.

Debbie East, who lives in a mobile home park off Shadd Lane, said she was in bed when the storms hit. She has a 4-year-old dog named Abby and said it would have broken her if anything had happened to Abby. Thankfully, Abby was found unharmed.

The tree sliced through the mobile home, taking down the roof, walls and some power lines. Now, all that remains are insulation and wood fragments.

East said she can’t even get into half of her home. She said she has health issues and was in bed when the storms hit. She said she heard noises that she’ll never forget as the tree crashed down just inches from her.

“All of a sudden, I heard a pop … the only thing that hit me was just a piece of fiberglass,” she said. “Thank God it didn’t hurt. I had dirt all over me, and I got to the front door, but the winds were still so strong, I couldn’t open it.”

East said she now has to figure out what to do next because she and Abby will need a new place to live.