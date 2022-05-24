RADIO ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The state of North Carolina has budgeted more than $20 million for offshore wind energy, and one area that’s being surveyed for possible development is Radio Island along the Crystal Coast.

According to the Commerce Department, North Carolina has the greatest potential for offshore wind energy than any other state on the East Coast. However, residents in Carteret County have expressed concerns.

Jennifer, Mundt, assistant secretary of Clean Energy Economic Development, provided a statement that NC Ports is evaluating Radio Island for a multi-use terminal, adding that it would create a variety of economic development opportunities.

However, Barbara Crider and other residents have questions. She thinks the tourism industry will be adversely affected if the project moves forward.

“We have people that come here from all over the United States and all over North Carolina to just sit in a chair and stare at our beautiful water on our coastline,” Crider said. “I really believe that rentals will go down, I believe that property values will follow.”

If there’s development of offshore wind energy in the area, Crider said she will likely sell her property. She also thinks that other residents will do the same.

Crider also talked about environmental concerns.

“Interrupting the lives of all the sea animals here. In North Carolina, we care about that kind of thing,” Crider said.

The Commerce Department statement highlights North Carolina’s manufacturing presence and highly-skilled workforce, making it the perfect place for the growing industry, according to the statement.

The state has also said a partnership with federal, state and local stakeholders will be necessary to carry out the project. The state also said in the release that the $20 million budget is a sign that North Carolina is serious about investing in clean energy.