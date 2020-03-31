North Carolina’s stay at home order now in effect

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) — North Carolina’s stay-at-home order is now in effect as of 5 p.m. Monday and aims at keeping residents home.

“We’re really blessed to have the type of county who I believe understands the gravity of this situation,” said Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin. Griffin said even before Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order went into effect, residents in the county were practicing social distancing.

The new rule allows North Carolinians to conduct necessary business and activities. Permitted activities include grocery shopping, exercising (while maintaining proper distancing of six feet between people) and visiting banks or doctors’ offices.

People will not be allowed to congregate in groups 11 or more and should avoid visiting friends or family unless it is for urgent reasons.

Enforcement will be left to local agencies. Griffin told 7News his department will primarily focus on educating rule-breakers.

However, he said, more punitive measures will be taken against violators if deputies see fit.

“[The executive order] can be enforced from a citation – depending on an officer’s discretion – on up to an actual arrest,” Griffin said. Penalties will be adjudicated in court, he added.

