N.C. (WGHP) — A lucky North Carolinian is the winner of a $1 million prize after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Handy Mart on US-70 in Goldsboro.

The ticket was purchased for $2 and matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of a perfect five-out-of-five match are just 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

Two lucky tickets sold in California and Florida will split Friday’s $494 million jackpot. Since the jackpot was won on Friday, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will reset to $20 million as an annuity prize or $10 million cash.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise, on average, more than $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in each of North Carolina’s 100 counties last year, visit the lottery’s website.