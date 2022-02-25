GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the world watches the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold, one Ukrainian native is watching it all in North Carolina while her family remains in the midst of the turmoil.

“Grief, frustration, anger, being sorry, helplessness … all at that stuff at once,” said Alla Johnson.

Johnson was born and raised in Ukraine and now her mother, sister and niece still live there.

“They didn’t believe that (Russia President Vladimir) Putin would attack until (Wednesday) night,” Johnson said. “Their government told them not to panic. Putin’s just talking, he’s just trying to scare everybody, but it’s happened and it’s terrifying.”

Her sister and niece live in Khmelnitskiy in western Ukraine.

“Stores are closed and stores that are still open are empty,” she said.

It leaves Johnson with only questions about what will happen next.

“What’s happening? Are they OK? Did they bomb here? Did you buy any food? Did you buy mom’s medicine?” she said.

“My hope is this will stop because what Putin does it seems like it’s nonsense.”

Others in Raleigh gathered in the state’s capital Thursday night in solidarity of Ukrainians.

“So we here as a community in North Carolina are calling on people who support that freedom, to continue supporting Ukraine,” said Olena Kozlova-Pates, founder of Ukrainians in the Carolinas.

Many Ukrainians here in North Carolina are hoping for the best.

“My hope is this will stop because what Putin does it seems like it’s nonsense,” Johnson said. “It’s really hard to know your family is still in there. I am really feeling devastated.”