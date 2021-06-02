North Myrtle Beach husband, wife die in Georgia murder-suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF/WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach husband and wife died in a murder-suicide Monday in Georgia, according to officials.

33-year-old Nancy Sigrit Thompson, of North Myrtle Beach, and her husband, Andrew Thompson, both died, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Thompson died at 11:07 p.m. and Andrew Thompson died Wednesday at Augusta University Medical Center from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported from Wood Springs Suites on Riverwatch Parkway May 31 after shooting Nancy Thompson and then himself, according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.