RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Education Lottery and the North Carolina Problem Gambling Program are asking the public to help with their prevention campaign.

While giving lottery tickets as gifts during the holiday season could be fun for adults, they warn that the lottery is not a kid’s game.

“We want to keep that tradition alive, but also prevent lottery tickets from ending up in the hands of minors,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of N.C. Education Lottery. “We encourage the public to join us in helping to remind folks that lottery games are not for children under 18.”

The two organizations are joining more than 100 lotteries and organizations around the world in the annual prevention campaign, ‘Gift Responsibly 2022.’

It’s organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the International Center for Youth Gambling and High-Risk Behaviors.

“Youth problem gambling has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue,” said Keith Whyte, the council’s executive director. “Our message is a simple one: lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”

