FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A now-former Forsyth County Detention Center officer was arrested on Tuesday and accused of bringing contraband into the jail, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

After an internal investigation, 42-year-old Carmen Nicole Tillman, of Salisbury, was arrested for bringing a schedule VI controlled substance into the detention center and giving the substance to inmates.

She was charged with one felony count of providing contraband to an inmate.

Tillman appeared before the magistrate and was given a $75,000 secured bond.

She started as a detention officer with the FCSO on Nov. 15, 2021. She was fired and arrested on June 28, 2022.