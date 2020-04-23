Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina jumps to 7,600, 253 deaths

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 7,608 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.
In North Carolina, 268 people have died. About 485 people are currently hospitalized.
The state has completed 96,185 tests in 93 counties.
Cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases by the date the person’s specimen was collected. This number reflects cases that were tested and returned positive, including testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. All data is preliminary. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19.