GRAY COURT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a nurse visiting a woman at her South Carolina home found her mauled to death by dogs.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy confirmed 32-year-old Jacqueline Nicole Robinson died in a dog attack.

Deputies said Robinson’s body was found in the yard of the Gray Court home Tuesday and several dogs were removed from the house.

Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened at the home.