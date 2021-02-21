Nursing home employee accused of sexual contact with patient

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina nursing home employee has been arrested after officials say he tried to engage in sexual contact with a patient.

Towodi Shequoyah, 36, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, WIS-TV reported.

Officials say another employee at the facility in Sumter saw Shequoyah in the 73-year-old woman’s room with his pants down and his genitals exposed. The employee then left the room and contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for an examination.

Shequoyah is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.