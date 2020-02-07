NWS officials confirm tornado touched down in SC upstate

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – National Weather Service officials confirmed Friday that a tornado did touch down in Spartanburg Thursday morning.

“It’s pretty clear that this was a tornado,” Steve Wilkinson with the NWS said.

Wilkinson said the track from west of Interstate 26 across the mall area to the Crown Pointe Apartment complex indicated that it was a tornado path.

“We look for focused, intense damage and that’s what we have here at this apartment complex,” Wilkinson said.

He said they have yet to determine the strength of the tornado and said they would be continuing to travel along its path.

LATEST HEADLINES: