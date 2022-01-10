Off-duty North Carolina deputy who killed man who police say jumped on his truck ID’d, placed on leave

The scene of the deadly shooting Saturday in Fayetteville. Photo by Fayetteville police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office identified the off-duty deputy who shot and killed a man who jumped on his moving pickup truck on Saturday.

Deputy Jeffrey Hash was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, the sheriff’s office announced Monday morning.

Hash has been with the sheriff’s office since 2005. He is a lieutenant in the civil section, a news release said.

The incident happened just after 2:15 p.m. Saturday near Bingham and Shenandoah drives. Jason Walker, 37, was killed in the shooting.

“Our sincere condolences go out to Jason Walker’s family,” the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday news release.

Sunday, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said data taken from the “black box” of the deputy’s pickup truck showed no impact happened. Some in the community have questioned whether the off-duty deputy hit Walker with the pickup truck before the shooting.

Hawkins also said a witness told police Walker was not hit by the pickup truck. She also said it appears that a windshield wiper was torn off the truck and the metal part of it was used to damage the windshield of the deputy’s truck.

During a news conference, Hawkins also said Hash was detained Saturday, his statement was taken, and the gun used in the shooting was seized by police. Hawkins also stressed the deputy called 911 to report the incident Saturday.

Hawkins asked for any witnesses or anyone with video to speak with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which is now handling the case.

Also at the news conference, Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said his office would not be involved in the case. He has instead asked the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys to handle any prosecution.

West said the decision was made “to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest in this case.”

Hawkins said that there was “no indication” Hash and Walker knew each other.

She also said that investigators in her office have reviewed body-camera video of statements made by witnesses to officers at the scene. Hawkins also said that, so far, she knows of no video that shows the shooting.

Hawkins addressed protests held Sunday and said “peaceful protests and questions about what happened” are acceptable.