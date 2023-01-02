GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty police officer involved in a deadly New Year’s domestic dispute has been charged with murder by the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, Ranlo police confirmed on Sunday.

Officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday to calls about an incident on Burlington Ave. and found a gunshot victim, who was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said an initial investigation revealed that Kwaku Agyapon, an off-duty Ranlo police officer, was stabbed multiple times during a domestic dispute before he fatally shot the victim using his department-issued gun.

Agyapon has been charged with first-degree murder. The relationship between Agyapon and the victim remains unclear.

Agyapon has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation. He was taken to the hospital and will be arrested and booked into the Gaston County jail after his release, Renlo police said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Gaston County police are investigating.