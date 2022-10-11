ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An off-duty firefighter died Monday when he was hit while he was putting gas in his vehicle along an Anderson County road.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Midway Road near Stevens Court.

Daniel Bagwell, 29, of Pelzer, was hit while he was putting gas in his vehicle after it had run out of fuel along Midway Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Bagwell worked as a firefighter for the Anderson Fire Department, the coroner’s office said.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.