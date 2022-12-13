ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A detention center officer has been charged after he allegedly brought a vape into the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, is charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility.

Jefferies was hired about three months ago, the sheriff’s office said. He was working as a detention officer in Rockingham County when the alleged crime took place.

Jefferies no longer works for the Rockingham County Detention Center.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has asked that the North Carolina SBI investigate.