Officer kills man who stabbed, held 13-year-old stepdaughter at knifepoint in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A man is dead after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and killed him after he allegedly held his 13-year-old stepdaughter at knifepoint.

The shooting occurred in the 10,000 block of Blairbeth Street in Ballantyne, not far from Big View Diner near the South Carolina border. Chief Johnny Jennings said the man forced his way into his ex-wife’s home along with her daughter who was inside.

Police said officers arrived the suspect had a knife to the 13-year-old and eventually began stabbing her repeatedly, prompting the officer to shoot the man. The girl was transported to Atrium with life-threatening injuries.

Jennings said investigators don’t know the motive yet, and they probably will never know now that the suspect is dead. He said it’s safe to say that this was a hostage situation, but officers aren’t sure know how long he had the girl under control.

“There is the question whether she was stabbed previously to the encounter with the officers, but what we know now is that as she’s being treated, she’s being treated for multiple stab wounds, and that’s still something that has to be uncovered once we talk to the officers,” Jennings said during a media briefing.

He described the responding officers as heroic. Authorities said the officer who fired the shot is distraught and upset, but the department plans to provide whatever help is needed.

The SBI is now investigating. Representatives from CMPD said this was the third officer-involved shooting this year.