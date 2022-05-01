DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed woman was shot Saturday by a police officer investigating an “indecent exposure” call, according to a news release from Durham police.

Police got the “indecent exposure” call about 5:40 p.m. and responded to the 100 block of Allagosh Drive, police said. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a weapon, though police haven’t said what kind of weapon she had.

“During the incident, the female was shot by a responding officer and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries,” the news release said.

The shooting happened at the Lex at Brier Creek apartments along T.W. Alexander Drive in far southeast Durham near U.S. 70, and the officer was not hurt, according to the Durham Fraternal Order of Police.

“The Durham Police Department officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting,” the news release said.

Saturday night there appeared to be clothing and furniture — such as chairs and a dresser — strewn out in front of the apartment unit that police were investigating, and large areas around several apartments appeared to be surrounded by crime scene tape. By 7:30 p.m., at least four Durham police cars were still at the scene along with a half-dozen officers.

The incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard procedure, police said.

Police did not say whether anyone was charged with indecent exposure.

No other information was available.