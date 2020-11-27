Officers searching for man who held rifle outside of Moncks Corner Walmart

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department are searching for a man accused of presenting a firearm in the parking lot of a Walmart.

Officers received a report of a man possibly having a rifle at the Moncks Corner Walmart.

There was a police officer working as security in the store and he, along with Walmart staff, were able to identify the subject in the parking lot with a rifle.

No shots were fired and it was later confirmed that the subject did leave the area.

Witnesses say the man originally came into the store to purchase a hunting/fishing license but, when his credit card was declined, he left disgruntled, went into his vehicle and pulled out a rifle.

He approached the store and made verbal threats but never re-entered the store.

The subject was identified as Terrence Middleton of Charlotte, North Carolina.

An arrest warrant was signed and filed on Middleton for Pointing or Presenting a Firearm.