COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Children were blamed for a trash pile fire in South Carolina that burned 1.5 acres of land and a neighbor’s property, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened Jan. 17 and also damaged two storage buildings, a wooden fence, several lawn mowers and equipment, according to officials.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Officials believe the fire was started by children burning a trash pile at a residence on Robin Drive that was left unattended.

Additional 911 reports dispatched crews to a building on Pratt Court for a reported structure fire. Crews extinguished the fire and stopped the flames from destroying an additional workshop and storage building.

Fire units were on the scene for two hours.