Officials confirm two cases of coronavirus in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA (WBTW/WSAV) – Officials have confirmed two cases of coronavirus in Georgia.

At a press conference Monday night, Gov. Kemp announced both patients are in the same household. They remain in home isolation in Fulton County with their other family members, officials said.

One of the patients was in Milan, Italy, and traveled home. Those in Milan should be aware they have the potential for the virus there, said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The other patient is a member of the same household, officials said. Dr. Toomey said the two have minimum symptoms.

The state is following the recommendations of the CDC with the patients and in preparations for the coronavirus, Gov. Kemp said. “I want to take a moment to emphasize that Georgians should remain calm,” the governor added.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. climbed to six Monday and the disease spread to ever more countries and world capitals, even as new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in six weeks. Officials announced four more people died, bringing the total to six, all in Washington state, where researchers said the virus may have been circulating undetected for weeks.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

